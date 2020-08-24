At the forefront of Ozark’s pre-season priority list have been turning two-way players into one-way players and fixing holes in the Tigers’ defense.
Coach Chad Depee will still likely have a few players starting on both sides of the ball, but is trying to keep that number to a minimum. He’s been encouraged by his depth heading into this week’s opener at defending Class 5 state champion Carthage.
“We're hoping to play a lot of guys and I think we can,” Depee said. “ We've had guys step up and have good summers, even though it's been a weird one.Situations will dictate things. But we have good numbers and we're trying to promote as much competition as possible. We want to keep guys fresh. The fresher you are, the better you are.”
There’s every reason to think the number of Ozark players starting on offense and defense last year led to fatigue that seemed to be exposed defensively as the season wore on. The Tigers allowed two touchdowns or less in three of their first four games, but were burned for 40 points or more and 302 points overall in their final six games.
Ozark was 1-5 during the latter span, the lone win being a 51-49 victory versus Republic.
“There were nights in which we were spectacular and other nights in which it seemed like things didn't fit right somewhere and then a big play happened,” Depee said. “There were a handful of nights in which teams just got on us. We have to grow from that and learn from that. I know our kids have.”
Depee is confident his defense’s attention to detail has improved.
“It's a continual process. They are continually working on their technique and skill to do their little part in our scheme,” he said. “They're doing the things to put themselves in the right position. We will get guys in spots who are going to give great effort running to the football. We have experience and some new guys who may fit in and add depth. I'm confident those guys are going to bust their tails and create problems.”
Depee has also been pleased with his players’ enthusiasm.
“They've been excited to be back. Getting the opportunity to come back (amidst the COVID-19 pandemic) gives you an appreciation to come to football camp and practice,” Depee said. “We're preparing every day. When the test comes, we'll see.
“Our seniors have gotten quite a bit of experience,” he added. “It's time for them to be a senior and lead this team and have quality reps. We think they will. They're serious about this. It's been a fun crew to be around. They have high expectations of themselves.”
