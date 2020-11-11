Ozark’s best wasn’t quite good enough against a loaded Jefferson City outfit Tuesday.
But Dillon Holesapple and his Tigers teammates were able to take great consolation that they indeed gave the Jays their best effort while falling 2-1 in a Class 4 Quarterfinal.
“It was a heck of a fight. That’s what you play soccer for, those tough games where you push each other to the edge,” said Holesapple, a senior midfielder. “That was one of the best and most fun games I’ve ever played in. It was fun to be right there, giving the No. 3-ranked team in the state a run for their money and have them on their heels.
“It hurts to finish this way,” he added. “But there was some soccer out there tonight where you say, ‘This is fun to watch and fun to play in.’ I’m glad we saved that for our last game.”
“We knew we were going to put our best effort out,” senior forward John Goins said. “We were going to put everything out there. We were ready to step up.”
Ozark (18-10) went down with a valiant fight. The Tigers were in attack mode over a stretch of seven-plus minutes to end the contest. They controlled the ball and worked their way toward repeated shots on goal.
Alas, a tying goal proved elusive.
“In the second half, we were hammering them,” Ozark coach Zack Owens said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
“With a little more time, I think we eventually would have put one more in,” Goins said.
Owens felt his team’s effort served as a great example how well the players listened and executed. In the regular season, the Tigers bowed to Jefferson City 3-0 and 1-0.
“We made some adjustments to get there tonight,” Owens said. “Every time we made adjustments this year, whether it was formationally, tactically or technically, the players were able to do what we wanted. They’re very mature and very coachable.”
One of Ozark’s adjustments the third time around against the Jays was to get physical with them. That style was effective, especially with the officials letting more physical play go on without blowing a whistle than is typically allowed in a regular-season contest.
“That was kind of the gameplan of ours,” Owens said. “Jeff City is such an amazing team. But they want to play finesse. They’ve got a block of eight they play out of and they’re very possessive with the ball. If you can get in their heads a little bit by being a little chippy with them, shove them here and there and having physical play, you can get under their skin a little bit. I saw that tonight. We were successful that way.
“They are a team with 18 seniors that has had expectations all season of a state championship,” he added. “We kept the game close and after we got that tying goal, all of a sudden you start to hear their players getting chippy with each other.”
“(The referee) called stuff he needed to do to keep the game under control,” Holesapple said. “But he also let us play. I think we all love these kind of chippy games, getting after each other a little bit.”
Jefferson City (25-2), which has nearly 100 more goals than its opponents this season, received both of its goals from Ethan Blake. He scored six minutes into the match and again with less than a minute remaining in the first half.
Holesapple provided Ozark with its goal on a penalty kick midway through the first half.
The Tigers are still searching for the program’s first Final Four berth. This was their second appearance in the Quarterfinals.
Holesapple was bursting with pride over what he and his teammates accomplished.
“I don’t think we could have done anything more,” Holesapple said. “Everyone did everything they could. I couldn’t ask for a better team and better family.”
