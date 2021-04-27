Knowing the importance of seeing live pitching, Ozark coach Justin Sundlie has his pitchers throw batting practice to the Tigers.
“We use our own arms. If you’ve got enough pitching to do it, that’s the way to go,” Sundlie said. “Our hitters see all pitches and we tell them what’s coming. Our pitchers can work on their breaking pitches and our hitters can work on hitting them. That way, when we come into a situation against a really good arm as good as (Nixa’s) Isaac Mitchell, we can feel prepared to compete.”
Just like in BP against their teammates, Ozark batters also appeared to know what pitch was coming from Mitchell on Monday. The Tigers scored 13 unanswered runs to pull out a 14-5 triumph and suddenly put themselves in the COC race.
Mitchell has earned the nod in most corners as the premier pitcher in the area, but was roughed up for 10 runs in four innings.
Shortstop Holden Sabor was 5-for-5 with three RBIs, third baseman Brody Baumann was 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Caleb Casto blasted his fourth home run on the season and tripled.
The Tigers were all about being aggressive at-bat.
“We stayed with the approach of how we practice and stayed aggressive,” Baumann said.
“They’re buying and understanding the fact that if we go up there aggressive, the game is a lot more fun that way and trust their ability,” Sundlie said. “You see success and that gets you to believe.”
Ozark batters did what most hitters haven’t been able to by hitting Mitchell’s off-speed pitches.
“They made good pitches, especially Isaac,” Sabor said of Nixa’s three pitchers who took to the mound. “He had a lot of pitches with movement on it, but we had happened to find the barrel to the ball and put it in play. Coach has taught us to be aggressive in the zone and see what happens. If we were going to sit here and watch pitches go by, we weren’t going to score any runs.”
“I feel like we were ready to hit Mitchell,” Casto said. “With all the work we’ve put in, we were ready to attack the ball. We’ve made some adjustments to get to our potential. We’ve always known we had talent. We’ve figured everything out. This was a great time to do it.”
“My first at-bat, Mitchell had a hanging slider and I recognized it out of his hand. I saw the spin,” Baumann said. “My second at-bat he threw me a slider with good movement on it. But I saw it well, stayed through it and got it to the right-center gap. I’m trusting my hands. I have quick enough hands to get to the fast ball. So, I’m staying back on breaking balls and attacking while getting to the fast ball.”
Sabor ripped breaking pitches while twice banging out a base hit with an 0-2 count on him.
“I was able to shorten up and put it somewhere,” he said. “Once you get to two strikes, you shorten up, stride out and if you put it in play, something might happen. I pride myself on hitting the off-speed pitches as much as possible. As a three- or four-hole hitter, you’re going to see a lot of that, so you’re going to need to hit it.”
Over the third and fourth innings, what was once a 5-1 Nixa lead quickly turned into a 10-5 Ozark advantage. The Tigers plated four runs in the third and five in the fourth.
After a bases-clearing triple, Baumann stood on third and screamed in delight in front of his equally charged-up teammates.
“It’s fun when you get the blood pumping running around the bases like that and you let it all out,” Baumann siad. “It was good for our team to keep up the energy and keep everything rolling. We didn’t want to let up on the gas.”
Winning pitcher Garrett Dotson relieved at the start of the third inning and proceeded to pitch five innings of one-hit ball. He was exceptionally efficient, needing only 34 pitches to get his first 10 outs. His final pitch count was only in the 60s.
“I was happy I got passed the mantle and was confident to take control of the game,” Dotson said. “My catcher (Colton Casteel) worked really hard at framing balls. I got of a lot of pitches for strikes. that may have been 50-50.”
“That was fun to watch,” Sundlie said. “I’m so proud of him. It shows how competitive he is. He wants to be out there in those moments.”
The Tigers were thrilled to keep from being swept by Nixa in football, basketball and baseball this school year.
“I said going into this game I had some unfinished business after football,” Dotson said. “It had felt like lately that we just haven’t been able to win against Nixa. So, it feels awesome to get a ‘W’ like this.”
“It felt great to beat them, after football and basketball,” Casto said. “We’ve been ready for this game for a while. Our energy from the beginning was great. We were ready to have a good game.”
“Getting punched in the mouth in football was hard,” Sabor said. “We had quite a few football players in the stands supporting us today. It was good to come out here and show we were here to fight.”
Ozark 14, Nixa 5
OZARK (ab-r-h-bi) — Wright cf 4-3-2-0, Casto lf 4-4-2-1, Sabor ss 5-3-5-3, Casteel c 4-1-0-1, Baumann 3b 5-1-3-5, Miller rf 4-0-1-2, Dotson 1b 5-0-1-0, Baade dh 3-1-0-0, Little 2b 2-1-0-0.
NIXA — Russo rf 4-0-2-1, Retone ss 3-0-0-1, Nelson c 2-1-1-2, Gundelfinger 3b 3-0-0-0, Johnson lf 4-0-0-0, Gholson 1b 2-0-0-0, Thornton 2b 2-1-0-0, Johnston dh 3-1-1-0, Piepmeier cf 1-1-1-0, Michel cf 2-0-0-0.
Ozark 104 520 2 - 14
Nixa 050 000 0 - 5
WP - Dotson. LP - Mitchell. HR - Casto.
