Micah Lepant and his Ozark teammates, most whom have limited varsity experience, are enthusiastically embracing the Tigers’ high standards of success.
Ozark was a combined 47-7 the past seasons, breaking the single-season school record for wins each season. The Tigers captured at least a share of the COC title and claimed the Class 4 District 11 championship both seasons.
“When you're playing on this field, the bar is set so high,” said Lepant, a senior midfielder. “You have to work hard and become that kind of person. We looked up to the seniors last year. Now, we can fill their shoes and be leaders for our younger kids. We’re ready to get some trophies.”
Despite losing nine seniors to graduation who each received some sort of post-season recognition, new Ozark coach Zack Owens and his players are confident they can be just as formidable as their predecessors.
“I think we’re buying into the fact that we're not the same team as last year, but do have those same expectations,” Owens said. “I like where we're at. We all see the potential we have.”
The Tigers have set their sights on not only repeating as COC and District champions, but taking things further in the post-season. Ozark was knocked out in Sectionals each of the past two years.
“We're super hungry,” senior midfielder Dillon Holesapple said. “Guys are talking about how we don't want to be last year's team, we want to be even better — that's the high expectation for the season that we have. Everyone on this field believes at the end of the season we will be holding up a District trophy. We want the shirts that say ‘3-peat’ on them. And, we’re more than willing to do the work that it takes.”
Lepant and Riley Shelton, a senior center-back, expect contributions from both Ozark’s senior and junior classes.
“The junior class is hungry,” Lepant said. “They've been waiting for this moment to step up to the varsity.”
“The junior class is very hard working,” Shelton said. “We have high expectations and they've set big goals for themselves as well.”
Ozark opens with five home matches, beginning with an Aug. 28 date versus Glendale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.