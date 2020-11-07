WEBB CITY — Colton Casteel picked off Webb City quarterback Clay Gayman when Ozark hosted the Cardinals in Week Seven. This time around, Gayman picked apart the Tigers’ defense.
There was no picking up the pieces for Ozark, as the Tigers bowed to Webb City 49-28 in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal.
Gayman was at the heart of a big-play Cardinals attack. They were three-and-out on their opening offensive series, but went on to put up 42 points on only 21 offensive snaps in the first half.
Gayman was 5-for-6 passing for 115 yards and three touchdowns. He repeatedly hit his receivers on the numbers and on the run.
“He’s a good thrower and finds his receivers,” Casteel said. “Their receivers ran good routes tonight. We got into some trouble and probably could have adjusted on the field a little better.”
“He was right on the money,” Depee said of Gayman. “They hurt us deep. You’ve got to try to stop their running game or else they’ll run all over you. For them to come back and throw the extra pass, they’re a tough team to beat.”
Webb City (9-1) was up 42-7 at halftime. Cardinals coach John Roderique told media outlets in the Joplin area that the first half “couldn’t have been any better.”
“Offensively, they were clicking on all cylinders,” Depee said. “They are a force to be reckoned with.”
Ozark (6-5) was intent on keeping the ball from Webb City’s offense. Down 14-0, the Tigers ran for three straight first downs to reach the Cardinals’ 39-yard line. But the drive ended on the first of two Ozark interceptions.
“One of the things we needed to do was have ball control and obviously score,” Depee said. “You want to suck up the time and prevent them from having extra possessions. Any time we had the ball, we needed to score.
"It’s hard to get a second-and-long or third-and-long against them," he added. "You need to stay with what’s manageable to continue moving the chains. You can’t miss opportunities against them. We didn’t execute well enough. We made a mistake here and there.”
Ozark scored in the first half on a 65-yard touchdown run by Thomas Rushing. The Tigers received a pair of touchdowns from Tylr Bolin and one touchdown run from Jace Easley in the second half.
Bolin reached 100 yards rushing in both games against Webb City this season. He ran 20 times for 153 yards Friday.
Bolin, Rushing and Casteel are among a slew of Ozark seniors who played their final game as a Tiger. For Casteel, it was a fulfilling season highlighted by improvement in the secondary.
“We had a better season this year as defensive backs,” Casteel said. “We played more zone and it gave our guys more opportunities to find the ball. When we played man last year, we got into some trouble on long passes.
“This year, playing off (the receivers) a little bit and being able to see the field more and being able to see what the quarterback was looking at, it benefitted us,” he added. “It helped me with my four interceptions and I had a bunch of break-up passes that came from playing more zone. Although we didn’t make plays tonight, I feel proud to say we did a good job all year.”
Webb City 49, Ozark 28
Ozark 0 7 14 7 – 28
Webb City 14 28 7 0 – 49
Scoring
WC – Jackson 7 run (Clark kick)
WC – Weathers 33 run (Clark kick)
WC – Jackson 11 pass from Gayman (Clark kick)
O — Rushing 65 run (Easley kick)
WC – Garrard 17 pass from Gayman (Clark kick)
WC – Jackson 1 run (Clark kick)
WC – Vaden 37 pass from Gayman (Clark kick)
WC – Gayman 7 run (Clark kick)
O – Bolin 5 run (Easley kick)
O – Bolin 72 run (Easley kick)
O – Easley 33 run (Easley kick)
