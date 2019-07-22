Christmas in July for Ozark sports fans lasted only three weeks this summer, as a friend of all the Tigers’ and Lady Tigers’ programs, Danny Clinton, passed away at the age of 64 Saturday.
Clinton, affectionately referred to as Santa Claus by many, gained a legendary status in Ozark for his 40 years serving as the scorekeeper for Tigers baseball and basketball games. For baseball, he did double-duty by also serving as the public-address announcer.
Clinton played football and threw the shot put during his glory days at Ozark and never lost touch with alma mater.
“Danny had been with me since my start and was very good to me,” said Ozark baseball coach Mike Essick, who has been with the Tigers 25 years. “The administration had wanted employees at school to have the chance to work the scoreboard and do the announcing at baseball games. But I told them, ‘Nobody wanted those jobs when I first came here and Danny did it for nothing.' As long as I was around, he was going to be the announcer and scorekeeper for Ozark baseball. He was a great, loyal friend.”
Clinton’s plan was to step out of the press box during Essick’s final go-around at Ozark next spring. The two looked forward to stepping aside together.
“He had told me, ‘Mike, your last year is going to be my last year,’” Essick said. “He wanted to know if it would be okay if he was in the dugout next year. He said he wanted to go out right and not be in the press box. I told him that would be fantastic.”
Clinton’s dedication to his craft was such that U.S. Baseball Park President Mark Stratton feared something was wrong when Clinton didn’t show to keep stats for Saturday’s Show-Me Collegiate League game.
“Danny hadn’t been feeling well and when he didn’t show up for work, Mark got concerned,” Essick said. “Mark went to his house and beat on the door and yelled for Danny. When Danny didn’t answer, Mark found a side door open and found Danny dead on the floor.”
Essick said Clinton’s devotion to the Tigers had no boundaries.
“Summer ball or school ball, he never missed a trip,” Essick said. “In the summer time, he would be in the dugout with us and he coached the kids, as well. He would let them know if they did something well and he would get on them a bit when they didn’t play up their standard. There’s no telling how many lives he impacted.
“It didn’t matter where we were, whether it was Oklahoma or Arkansas, everybody knew who he was,” Essick added. “He was easily recognizable and because he looked like Santa Claus, people were drawn to him.”
Tigers boys basketball coach Mark Schweitzer gained an appreciation for Clinton and his constant presence.
“Danny would do anything for Ozark and its programs," Schweitzer said. "I don’t know of many sporting events where he was not in attendance. That’s all sports too, not just basketball. One of the things I learned most from Danny as I’ve reflected on him is just how important attendance is when you’re supporting others. This man is beloved by so many athletes, coaches, teachers, parents, grandparents, because he was faithfully there.”
Schweitzer said Clinton never missed a beat while keeping stats and was as sharp this past season as he was when he first met him 12 years ago.
“He was never wrong. If you had an error you better come to him with some proof if it didn’t match up to what he had. He took great pride in keeping the book,” Schweitzer said. “His memory was a vault of information. He was sharp as a tack and could recall anything. Numbers, scores, records, facts — if it dealt with Ozark, he knew about it.”
One of Schweitzer’s favorite memories of Clinton came on a trip to Neosho.
“He would always go early when we played at Neosho and make a stop at Downstream Casino before our game,” Schweitzer said “One year he hit a jackpot and won about $1,000 or so. He was pumped when he showed up to the game. We won all three games and first thing he said to me was, ‘Let me know where you’re taking the team to eat on the way home, I’m buying!’
“For a man who constantly served others and who didn’t have a ton of money, you would think he’d buy something nice for himself. But he just wanted to take the boys out to eat.
“I watched him support kids and always be positive and encouraging to them,” Schweitzer added. “The kids loved him for it. I’ve never heard one of them say something negative about Danny. The bottom line is he was the epitome of selflessness and service.”
Ozark High School Athletic Director Yancey Little, who could remember Clinton serving as an umpire for his baseball games during Little's childhood days, will work to make sure the school honors Clinton.
"Mike and I have talked about doing something for him. We for sure want to set up a memorial scholarship fund in his name," Little said. "It would be nice to keep his name instilled in our athletics department. We're going to leave the lights on at the baseball field after his funeral Thursday. After all, he spent a lot of time there. There are other things in the works that we want to do for him.
"He's a huge loss for our community. It won't be the same without him," Little added. "Danny was always out in the public and genuinely cared about the kids. A lot of coaches and players have come and gone at Ozark, the one person who had been the longest and was a constant was Danny."
