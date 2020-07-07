Timothy O'Neill, also known as ”Big Tim", 68, of Ozark unexpectedly passed away Jan. 15, 2020.
Big Tim wanted a party, and Big Tim is going to have a party.
On July 18, a “celebration of life bash” will be held at the CC Eagles Lodge 6293 N. 23rd St. in Ozark.
Celebration will start at 11:30 a.m. and will go on till 1 a.m. (yes, it will be an all day event). There will be an open bar, with all food and entertainment provided at no charge.
Lunch will be served from 12-1:30 p.m. It will include pulled pork, coleslaw and baked beans.
The first band will play from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 6-7:30 p.m, and will be ribeye steak, fried shrimp, baked potato, salad and fresh rolls.
A second band will play from 8-11:30 p.m. We hope you can come and give Big Tim a toast. If any questions, you can call (417) 300-3599.
