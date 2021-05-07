Nixa Police arrested one of the men suspected of robbing the Signal gas station in Nixa and pushing a convenience store clerk to the ground. The other suspected has been identified, but has not been arrested.
Mason Barber, 18, was arrested May 6 and booked in the Christian County Jail in Ozark. Barber, a Nixa resident, was charged with second-degree robbery. He was released from jail within 24 hours.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alex Widman, 18, of Springfield. Widman is also charged with second-degree robbery in a case Christian County prosecutors filed May 6.
The two men are suspected of stealing alcoholic beverages from the Signal gas station near the intersection of U.S. Highway 160 and Highway 14. The robbery happened around 11:10pm on Saturday, April 17. The store clerk tried to stop them, but security camera footage shows her struggling with one of the men, who then pushes past her to leave the building, which knocked the clerk to the ground and caused her to hit the back of her head.
Nixa police have been following leads, and asked for help from the general public o May 6. Police released footage and stills from security cameras inside the store.
If you have additional information on the Signal gas station robbery case, you may contact the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030.
According to Missouri law, robbery in the second degree is a class B felony. A person commits the offense of robbery in the second degree if he or she steals property and in the course thereof causes physical injury to another person.
