Cremation rites have been accorded and a Graveside Memorial will be held for Tommy on Tuesday, July 13, at McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery in Nixa.
Tommy J. Roach, 64, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home in Nixa.
Tommy was born on March 24, 1957, in Smithville, the son of James and Jo Ann (Anderson) Roach.
Tommy worked for many years as the owner of a furniture shop in St. Joseph, and refurbishing furniture was one of his many passions. He also enjoyed watching his Chiefs and Royals games, fishing, and boating. He especially loved his family, friends, and dogs throughout his life.
Tommy served his country in the U.S. armed forces.
He is survived by: Gloria Roach of Nixa; one son, Christopher Roach and wife, Rachel of Nixa; two grandchildren, Devon Roach and Peyton Holloway; and three siblings, Larry, Cheri, and Le Ann, all of Cameron.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Michael Roach.
