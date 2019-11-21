The Nixa Young Professionals announced the first group of honorees for the Christian County Top 10 Under 40 list.
The aim of these awards is, “to recognize young professionals who are leading in Christian County and who exemplify the exceptionally talented workforce of our region.”
The first honorees are, in no particular order:
Justin Arnold, Chief of Police, Ozark
Ryan Bowling, Assistant Vice President and Digital Marketing Specialist at Guaranty Bank
Katie Buford, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, Nixa
Laura Farmer, Director of CASA of Southwest Missouri
David Kelly, Nixa High School Principal
Jessica Kruse, Associate Circuit Judge of Christian County
Blake Richter, Music Teacher, Inman Intermediate School
Andrea Sitzes, President and CEO of Show Me Christian County
Christie Thompson, Christian County Ambulance District Administrator
Rocky Valentine, Superintendent of Sparta School District
All of the honorees work and/or live in Christian County. The Nixa Young Professionals leadership board received more than 50 nominations and 27 complete applications.
“We were very impressed by the caliber of talent representing Christian County across such a broad spectrum of industries,” Audri Reed, chair of the Nixa Young Professionals said. “It was extremely difficult to whittle the list down to just 10, but we know this list of 10 young leaders sets a high standard.
The judges, consisting of the NXYP leadership board, considered each applicant’s involvement in the Christian County community, professional achievements, innovations, and leadership.
“We believe people around the county and the region either already recognize these names, or should get to know them, because of their community involvement and impact,” Reed said. “We know there are also many more amazing young professionals in Christian County whom we look forward to honoring in years to come.”
The honorees will presented with awards of recognition at the December luncheon of the Nixa Chamber of Commerce, which will take place Dec. 10, at the Bridge church.
