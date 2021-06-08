The city of Sparta will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 15, at Sparta High School.
Missouri Main Street Connection is sponsoring the town hall meeting. This is an open invitation to the public to learn about Sparta’s upcoming journey to downtown revitalization.
Sparta was chosen for a grant package from Missouri Main Street Connection announced in October 2020. The cost-sharing community empowerment grant offers offers training, mentoring and technical help with revitalizing the historical commercial district along Missouri Highway 14 through the center of the eastern Christian County town of about 1,900 residents.
“I am so excited for this opportunity, and my hope for this town hall meeting is to have an outcome of an educated and enthusiastic community, and to recruit volunteers of anyone interested in serving on the committees of the Main Street 4-Point Approach,” Sparta Mayor Jenni Davis said.
Missouri Main Street Connection is a not-for-profit organization that serves as a clearinghouse for information, technical assistance, research and advocacy for its member cities. It provides consultation, conferences, publications and trainings all designed around revamping downtown areas for economic growth.
The community empowerment grant is a 40-60 match, meaning that the city of Sparta will have to invest 40 percent of the cash for the services, which computes to about $20,500. In turn, Sparta will receive $30,800 in training and mentoring over the two-year life of the grant.
For more information, call Sparta City Hall (417) 634-3992, or email mayordavis@spartamo.com.
