A private service will take place in the coming days.
Tracey Lynn Bradley (Head), 60, of Ozark, passed away February 10, 2021 at her home in Ozark, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Tracey was born in Springfield, Missouri, in 1960 to Joyce and Charles Head. She graduated from Ozark High School with the class of 1978, and went on to attend college at Southwest Missouri State University. She married Scott Bradley in 1987, and together they welcomed two daughters.
Tracey worked in the health insurance industry for many years, and managed domestic affairs on her family’s farm in Ozark before retiring in 2018 to focus on her health and family. In June of 2018, Tracey became a grandmother and found a new joy in caring for her infant granddaughter for eight months, and did it again for her grandson in 2019.
Tracey was a wonderful hostess and graciously adopted the role of family matriarch when her mother became unable to carry on with family gatherings. She was a great cook, and could feed and entertain a table of 12 without flinching. Tracey loved traveling, reading, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. More than anything, she loved being a grandmother and great aunt.
Tracey was greeted in heaven by her parents, Charles and Joyce Head, a brother, Joel Head, a grandchild and a great nephew, Breck Elliott.
She is survived by her husband Scott; daughter Rainey, son-in-law Shane Fowler and their two children Genevieve and Jackson of Sparta; daughter Norrie and future son-in-law Austin Raab of Clearwater, Florida; her uncle, Jerry Carns; sister, Kelley Head; brother James Head; niece and nephew-in-law Laura and Seth Elliott and their two children, Brooklyn and Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please help with the wonderful work they do, if you can.
