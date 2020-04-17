Detour no more, traffic is back open in all directions at two of Nixa’s busiest intersections along U.S. Highway 160.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the reopening of a section of Tracker Road immediately west of Highway 160, and a section of Northview Road to the east of Highway 160 on April 15.
The intersections were closed on Feb. 17 to allow contractors to make improvements to the roads along one of Nixa’s main commercial corridors.
The work is part of a larger project for improvement along Highway 160 between Plainview Road in Greene County all the way to South Street in Nixa. The intersection protects are funded through a cost-sharing partnership between MoDOT and the city of Nixa.
Crews added turn lanes, replaced traffic signals and added sidewalks to the two intersections. Work is also taking place to improve the turn lanes on Highway 160 at Aldersgate Drive, Wasson Drive and Bentwater Drive. South of the U.S. Highway 160 interchange with Missouri Highway 14, there is a project scheduled to add turn lanes and sidewalks at the intersection with South Street.
In the future, MoDOT plans to improve the intersections of Highway 160 and State Route AA and Highway 160 and State Route CC. Each of those intersections sees about 40,000 cars pass through on the average day. Improvements at those intersections are not likely to be made until 2023.
