Filing doesn’t open until February, but at least one campaign for office in Christian County is underway.
Longtime Ozark R-VI Board of Education member Aaron Johns announced his intent to challenge incumbent Karen Matthews for the office of Christian County Treasurer. Johns made his announcement Oct. 24, at an Ozark Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Johns pledged to run an affirmative campaign headed into the Republican primary in August 2020.
“A positive—and I’m going to repeat—a positive, professional attitude to work with other elected officials within the county, city governments within the county, state officials and our schools. I know how schools run, and I’ll be an asset for that,” Johns said.
Matthews was first elected to office in 2002 and took office in January 2003.
“I’ve heard the same things about me every time someone runs against me,” Matthews said. “I’ve always figured that if you tell the truth, you’re going to save yourself a whole lot of trouble, and I don’t have to worry about lies that I’ve told.”
Johns holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics degree from Missouri State University. He said that his work experience qualifies him to oversee the operations of Christian County’s financial activity.
“I have spent 32 years working for Fortune 250 and 500 companies, and smaller companies, in sales and marketing and sales management,” Johns said. “I have extensive bookkeeping and record-keeping experiences managing $10-18 million budgets in just my territories annually, maintaining a profitable territory, making sure monies are received within terms and making sure those monies are distributed to their property accounts.”
Johns’ reported list of clientele includes Tyson Foods, Bass Pro Shops, Tracker Marine, Conagra Brands and Cabella’s.
Johns serves on the Ozark R-VI Board of Education, and has been a school board member for roughly 11 years.
“I am a believer in working together as a team: we vs. me. We get more accomplished as a group, I work well with others,” Johns said.
The Ozark R-VI School District operates on a roughly $60 million operating budget divided among four key funds. In the time Johns has been on the school board, the district complete four major building projects checking in at about $20 million. Johns notes that about $25 million in capital projects are in the works with renovations at the former Fasco plant, the Ozark Career Center and the Finley River School.
“We have done all of these building projects without having to come to the Ozark community with a tax increase. We have shown that we are good stewards with the taxpayers’ money,” Johns said.
In the early days of his campaign, cooperating and working together have been big points of emphasis for Johns.
“We have some good elected officials, and if we work together as a team instead of against each other, we can accomplish more for the people of Christian County, and that’s our duties,” Johns said.
Johns said he has been encouraged to run for treasurer by some current officeholders, some Christian County Republican Central Committee members and others in positions of leadership from throughout Christian County. If he were to win the Republican primary in August 2020 and then win the general election in November 2020, Johns said he would resign from the Ozark R-VI Board of Education in order to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest and to concentrate on being treasurer.
As the incumbent treasurer of Christian County, Matthews supervises an overall budget of about $17 million. It’s a dollar figure that has grown steadily each year since she took office in 2003.
“I’ve been audited every year,” Matthews said. “We’ve had two separate state audits besides all of the independent audits that we’ve had, and I’ve never been written up for any of them ever, which I’m pretty proud of that. To me, that’s quite an accomplishment.”
Matthews also said her record with monthly bank reconciliations has been stellar.
“I’ve never written off one penny since I’ve been here. I mean, our bank reconciliations come out to the penny every month,” Matthews said.
Matthews oversaw two major software changes and four different account number changes during her time in office. The most recent software switch occurred April 1, 2017, when Christian County officeholders started using programs made by Tyler Technologies.
“Our software that we have now does way more than what we had when I first came (into office),” Matthews said. “Whenever we moved over to Tyler, I wanted to be able to scan documents with our receipting, and I told them that, so when they were doing their presentation they said, ‘Well, we don’t have that capability right now,’ and i said, ‘I want that or I’m not going to be happy with the system,’” Matthews said.
Tyler Technologies added the feature that Matthews asked for. A representative from Tyler Technologies now reportedly refers to the receipt scanning function of his company’s software as, “the Karen Matthews feature,” when selling the software to other county treasurers.
It’s certainly not the first time for Matthews to face opposition in an election. In 2012, she captured about 80 percent of the overall votes against independent challenger Brandon Peak. A total of 28,322 people in Christian County voted for Matthews in the 2012 election.
Matthews believes the nature of her work sometimes makes her unpopular with citizens and with other officeholders.
“If you’re going to try to do what’s right, and if you’re going to follow state statutes, somebody is going to shoot the messenger. That’s pretty much the way it’s always been for me. I’ll just run on my record, that’s what I’ve always done,” Matthews said.
Matthews said she is active in four different chambers of commerce. She regularly attends events at VFWs and senior centers, and her pie baking skills have gained her a good deal of notoriety with just about every charitable and civic organization in Christian County.
