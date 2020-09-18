Ozark’s Elizabeth Freeman, Georgia Fraser and Maddie Greenlee enjoyed their company during the Ozark Invitational at Fremont Hills on Thursday. The Lady Tigers were particularly happy to reunite with Springfield Catholic players they call long-time friends.
Greenlee was part of a threesome that included the Lady Irish’s Kyleigh Pfitzner, who ran away with medalist honors by shooting a three-under par 68.
“I’ve known Kyleigh for so long. She’s one of my close friends,” Greenlee said. “She made almost all of her putts. It helped me play better because I was trying to do as well as she was doing.”
Greenlee was satisfied with her drives, but otherwise was hoping for more. That was also the sentiment of Freeman and Fraser. They each finished in the top 10 and helped the Lady Tigers finish second to Catholic. But their expectations were higher while on their home course.
Freeman carded an 85 to place fifth, Fraser shot a 90 to finish ninth and Greenlee posted a 91 to tie for 10th.
“You expect to play better (at home),” Fraser said. “Everyone said their putts didn’t fall. We all have things to improve on.”
Fraser was fresh from a third-place finish Monday at the Bolivar Silo Ridge Invitational. Her putter was hot Monday, but didn’t stay hot.
“My mid-irons were good today and I hit my 3-wood well. I was able to advance the ball. But my putts weren’t falling,” Fraser said. “They have faster greens at Silo Ridge. It’s surprising, but I putt better on faster greens. To me, these green are slow when you’re putting but fast when you’re chipping. I tried to keep that in my mind. But it was a pretty rough day.”
Freeman was on fire off the tee box, but only so-so around the greens.
“Ninety percent of my drives were straight and long,” Freeman said. “But the short game is worth just as much as the long shots. That’s something I need to improve on. I struggled with my short game. That happens. You have to roll with the punches.”
Freeman and Greenlee had similar rounds.
“My drives were long and far,” Greenlee said. “But I could have done better on my chipping. A lot of my chips were coming up short. I was hoping to do better. You have good days and bad days.
Nixa’s Mia Farrar shot a 91 to tie for 10th. The freshman felt early on she was bound for a great day. She birdied her second hole, the par-3 No. 15 hole.
“I made a pretty long putt. But that was the only long putt I made all day,” Farrar said. “I had a few other (birdie) chances, but my putter wasn’t as good as it normally is.
“Overall, I didn’t play the greatest. I definitely could have played better,” she added. “Off the tee box, I have a fade. I’ve been working on fixing it and it’s gotten a little better. The wind messed with my fade a little bit. But mostly I think it was just me.”
