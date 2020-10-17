Reid Potts completed two touchdown passes to Michael Sportsman in Nixa’s 49-0 whipping of Carl Junction on Friday.
Potts and Sportsman hooked up on scoring strikes of seven and 43 yards in the first quarter.
Potts added a third touchdown pass by finding Jerris Thornton from 14 yards out in the second quarter.
Stephen Ward picked off two Carl Junction passes and ran for Nixa’s first touchdown on the night from seven yards.
Ramone Green had a pair of touchdown runs.
Nixa (7-1) was already up 49-0 with three minutes to play before halftime.
Carl Junction was guilty of four interceptions.
(1) comment
Steven Ward not Stephen
