Ozark’s Jordan Hurst, Braxton Strick and Hunter Tennison claimed championships at the Francis Howell North Tournament on Saturday.
Hurst, a senior breezed to a 5-0 record at 126 pounds to claim his first tournament title. He won a 5-1 decision in the final.
Strick was 5-0 at 138 and recorded a pin in 2:00 in the final.
Tennison was 5-0 at 285 and posted a pin in 1:23 in the final.
The Tigers’ Daniel Laney (120), Riley Newsom (152) and Caden Bench (160) were second.
Elijah Maskrod (132), Thomas Rushing (182) and Sean Collins (220) were third.
