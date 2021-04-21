Perhaps the best example of how Caleb Casto has adapted to his transfer from Spokane to Ozark a year ago is that he will play at the next level with two of his Tigers teammates.
Casto, an outfielder for Ozark, along with shortstop Holden Sabor and pitcher Hunter Tennison, signed with State Fair last week.
“I didn't know what was going to happen,” Casto said of his move to Ozark at the start of his junior year. “The guys were good to me when I first came in, pretty welcoming and helped me become part of the family. It's going to be good to spend some more time with them.”
“Casto really fit in when he came here,” Tennison said. “I'm excited to take both of my boys here to State Fair. We're going to make more memories there.”
Sabor was the first of the trio to commit to the Roadrunners and coach Jud Kindle.
“I like how competitive they are and their coaching is very similar to how (former Ozark coach Mike Essick’s) style was,” Sabor said. “(Kindle) is a huge fan of coach Essick. They run things right there. I know they're going to get the best out of us.”
State Fair took a 15-22 record into its series with NorthArk this week. Most of the Roadrunners’ roster hails from the central part of the state, but players from Carthage, Neosho, Republic and Buffalo are represented.
Once Sabor and Casto committed to State Fair, they began to recruit Tennison.
“They told me how good the coach is and when I finally got to see what they were talking about, I knew it was the right place for me, too,” Tennison said. “It made it an easier choice for me knowing they were going to be there.”
The Tigers like the idea of going the juco route and the possibilities that may develop from playing one or two years at State Fair.
“Me and my family were asking ourselves, ‘Do we want to commit to a four-year college or do we want to commit to the juco path and see what it would have ahead for me?’” Tennison said. “We liked the juco path. You don't know what's going to happen one year or two years from now. Between 75-80 percent of their guys go on to four-year colleges.”
“A lot can happen in a year and a lot can happen in two years,” Sabor said. “You can have a really good year and transfer somewhere. You’re going to have to seize your opportunity. I'm going to prove I can play at that level and am excited to see what happens.”
