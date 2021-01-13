Kaleb Wofford broke loose for a 21-point night in the Nixa boys basketball team’s 73-45 COC-opening rout of Willard on Tuesday.
Wofford netted five 3-point goals.
Colin Ruffin nearly had his second triple-double of the season, as he collected 11 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Jason Jones contributed 20 points and eight boards.
Clever makes semis
Clever’s boys basketball team edged Aurora 73-72 in a first-round game at the Crane Tournament.
Bryce Gelle poured in 21 points to lead the Jays. Kaeden Brunelle scored a season-high 16 points and Jake Twigg chipped in 15.
Clever moves on to meet Crane in a semifinal Thursday.
Lady Jays tumble
Clever’s girls basketball team dropped a 58-39 decision to Skyline in second-round action at the Skyline Tournament.
Riah Robinson’s 15 points and Carly Simpson’s 12 led the Lady Jays.
Chadwick nips Spokane
Chadwick’s boys basketball team remained undefeated by pulling out a 77-74 victory against Spokane.
The Cardinals improved to 12-0. The Owls fell to 10-5.
