Billings’ boys basketball team scored a season-high 85 points and shot 70 percent from the field in its 85-63 win over Ash Grove on Tuesday.
The Wildcats’ offensive totals included 21 points from Hayden Fender, 19 from Colton Plowman, 15 from Jacob Henry and 14 apiece from Nick Newkirk and Julian Moody.
Billings was 35-of-50 shooting field goals, including 9-of-14 accuracy beyond the 3-point line. Henry was 3-for-3 shooting treys.
Fender collected seven assists, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
Billings (8-4) has won five of its last six games.
Ozark bows to Carthage
Ozark’s wrestling team posted three pins in its 44-25 setback at the hands of Carthage on Tuesday.
The Tigers’ Levi Maskrod (126), Braxton Strick (138) and Hunter Tennison (285) each recorded a pin.
Maskrod’s fall came in 3:27, Strick needed just :38 to put his opponent on his back and Tennison pin came at the 3:40 mark.
Ozark also received wins from Riley Newsom (152) and Payton Greer (195).
Carthage 44, Ozark 25
106: Dylan Huntley (CARTHAGE) over Eian McCracken (OZARK) (Fall 0:42) 113: Joshua Griffith (CARTHAGE) over Jovanni Balsamo (OZARK) (Fall 2:26) 120: Carlos Reyes (CARTHAGE) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (MD 12-3) 126: Levi Maskrod (OZARK) over Kip Castor (CARTHAGE) (Fall 3:27) 132: Dagan Sappington (CARTHAGE) over Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) (Dec 4-3) 138: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Eli Sneed (CARTHAGE) (Fall 0:38) 145: Davion King (CARTHAGE) over Brock Sundlie (OZARK) (MD 11-1) 152: Braxdon Tate (CARTHAGE) over Clayton Moison (OZARK) (Dec 6-2) 160: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Grey Petticrew (CARTHAGE) (Dec 5-0) 170: Brett Rockers (CARTHAGE) over Johnny Williams (OZARK) (Fall 3:28) 182: Luke Gall (CARTHAGE) over Thomas Rushing (OZARK) (Fall 3:25) 195: Peyton Greer (OZARK) over Obed Gonzalez (CARTHAGE) (MD 21-7) 220: Kanen Vogt (CARTHAGE) over Luke Hulse (OZARK) (Fall 1:51) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Alexis Vasquez (CARTHAGE) (Fall 3:40).
Lady Eagles triumph
Nixa’s girls basketball team netted a 65-47 win over St. James.
The Lady Eagles broke the game open with a 17-7 third quarter run, extending their lead to 22 points, 45-23.
Clever beats Fair Grove
Clever’s boys basketball team opened Mid-Lakes Conference action with a 64-56 victory against Fair Grove.
