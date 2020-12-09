Nixa wrestling

Nixa's wrestling team whipped Joplin 60-21 and fell to Neosho 42-36 Tuesday.

The Eagles' Zan Fugitt, Adam Ward, Peyton Moore, Deagan Fugitt and Cole Crahan were all double winners. Zan Fugitt, Moore and Crahan each had two pins. 

Nixa 60, Joplin 21

113: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Orion Norris (JOPLIN) (Fall 1:28) ; 120: Aidan Ward (NIXA) over   (JOPLIN) (For.); 126: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Rocky Walker (JOPLIN) (Fall 3:49); 132: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Josiah Vaughn (JOPLIN) (Fall 1:49); 138: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Johnathon Burke (JOPLIN) (Fall 0:25); 145: Sam Wallace (NIXA) over Reese Macios (JOPLIN) (Fall 2:39); 152: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over   (JOPLIN) (For.); 160: Brenden Mynatt (JOPLIN) over Alexander Bewley (NIXA) (Fall 1:14); 170: Drew VanGilder (JOPLIN) over Kolyn Eli (NIXA) injury default; 182: Avry Rutherford (NIXA) over Draven VanGilder (JOPLIN) (Fall 4:13); 195: Michael Turner (NIXA) over Aiden Short (JOPLIN) (Fall 1:51); 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over Scott Lowe (JOPLIN) (Fall 1:30); 285: Gunner Price (JOPLIN) over Garrett Davidson (NIXA) (Dec 9-5); 106: Sam Melton (JOPLIN) over Devin Shadden (NIXA) (Fall 0:25)

Neosho 42, Nixa 36

106: Wyatt  Black  (NEOSHO) over Devin Shadden (NIXA) (Fall 0:35); 113: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over Raymond  Hembree  (NEOSHO) (Fall 3:31); 120: Aidan Ward (NIXA) over Will  Meyer  (NEOSHO) (Fall 0:16); 126: Peyton Moore (NIXA) over Landon  Kivett  (NEOSHO) (Fall 0:43); 132: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Hayden  Crane  (NEOSHO) (Dec 8-3); 138: Cole Crahan (NIXA) over Nate  Copeland  (NEOSHO) (Fall 3:32); 145: Eli  Zar  (NEOSHO) over Sam Wallace (NIXA) (Fall 1:59); 152: Collyn  Kivett  (NEOSHO) over Dylan Carter (NIXA) (Fall 3:13); 160: Trent  Neece  (NEOSHO) over Alexander Bewley (NIXA) (Fall 1:15); 170: Cayden  Auch  (NEOSHO) over Evan Rutherford (NIXA) (Fall 0:57); 182: Kolyn Eli (NIXA) over   (NEOSHO) (For.); 195: Eric  Holt  (NEOSHO) over Avry Rutherford (NIXA) (Fall 2:26); 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over Jacob  Fry  (NEOSHO) (Dec 7-3); 285: Jeremiah  Larson  (NEOSHO) over Garrett Davidson (NIXA) (Fall 1:00).

Ozark bows to Lebanon

Ozark's wrestling team suffered a 58-15 setback at the hands of Lebanon.

Nolan Moller, Braxton Strick and Caden Bench accounted for the Tigers' three wins. Strick and Bench both won by a fall.

Tigers win in rout

Ozark's boys basketball team enjoyed a 71-45 win in its home debut.

The Tigers shot 52 percent from the floor and had 13 steals.

Owls win big

Spokane's boys basketball team doubled up Ash Grove by an 80-40 count.

J.D. Tate led the Owls with 21 points, while Jaden McCoy had 18, Daniel Newell 14 and Grant Stewart 11.

