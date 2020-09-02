Ozark's volleyball team had no trouble with Glendale on Tuesday, winning 25-13, 25-13, 25-10 in the Lady Tigers' season-opener.
Hannah Tadlock shined at the net by collecting 11 kills to top the winners. Ella Scott dished out 22 Assists and Kinsey McAllister got to 13 digs.
Farrar medals at tourney
Nixa's Mia Farrar shot an 80 to finish ninth at the Springfield Catholic Tournament.
The Lady Eagles were fourth in the team standings with a 391. Shelbi Miller carded a 96.
Nixa netters win easily
Nixa's tennis team whipped Willard 8-1 in the Lady Eagles' opener.
Olivia Engelman triumphed 8-4 at No. 2 singles for Nixa and Arabelle Cosgrove and Anna Martens prevailed 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Singles — (W) Jungeun Go def (N) Arabella Cosgrove 8-5; (N) Olivia Engelman def (W) Kristen Flynn 8-4; (N) Anna Martens def (W) Ana Chunn 8-2; (N) Megan Brassard def (W) Saucedo Ibarra 8-1; (N) Mallory Yeary def (W) Abby Wade 8-4; (N) Jenelle Schmidly def (W) Alyssa Flynn 8-1. Doubles — (N) Cosgrove/Martens def (W) Go/Chunn 8-5; (N) Brassard/Engelman def (W) Flynn/Ibarra 8-2; (N) Yeary/Schmidly def (W) Wade/Flynn 8-3.
Ozark softball postponed
Ozark’s softball game at West Plains was postponed.
