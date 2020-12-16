Jordan Hurst and Hunter Tennison remained undfeated on the season while winning a pair of matches apiece in the Ozark wrestling team’s dual wins over Marshfield and Waynesville on Tuesday.
Hurst (126) upped his record to 6-0 by pinning Marshfield’s Joseph Martin in 5:22 and pinning Waynesville’s Carl Gervacio in 1:47.
Tennison (285) improved to 5-0, thanks to a 9-1 majority decision over Marshfield Eli Steffen and a pin in 3:13 against Waynesville’s Josh Forshey.
Ozark 41, Marshfield 40
106: Eian McCracken (OZARK) over Jacob Cummings (MARSHFLD) (Fall 0:42) 113: Jovanni Balsamo (OZARK) over (MARSHFLD) (For.) 120: Tommy Mynatt (MARSHFLD) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (Fall 1:37) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Joseph Martin (MARSHFLD) (Fall 5:22) 132: Damian Dockery (MARSHFLD) over Levi Maskrod (OZARK) (Fall 4:58) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Levi Fuller (MARSHFLD) (Fall 1:03) 145: Braeden Brooks (MARSHFLD) over Nolan Moeller (OZARK) (Fall 4:52) 152: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Braeden Young (MARSHFLD) (Fall 5:43) 160: Mathew Derecichei (MARSHFLD) over Caden Bench (OZARK) (Fall 2:51) 170: Dusty Stevens (MARSHFLD) over Harper Kissee (OZARK) (MD 16-5) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Garrett Cantrell (MARSHFLD) (Fall 2:26) 195: Jacob Houska (MARSHFLD) over Andrew Blomquist (OZARK) (Fall 3:39) 220: Daylon Kanengieter (MARSHFLD) over Sean Collins (OZARK) (Fall 1:04) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Eli Steffen (MARSHFLD) (MD 9-1) (OZARK tie 1.0)
Ozark 49, Waynesville 25
106: Eian McCracken (OZARK) over Trevor Laurie (WAYNESVL) (Fall 1:32) 113: William Austin (WAYNESVL) over Jovanni Balsamo (OZARK) (MD 16-4) 120: Dustin Green (WAYNESVL) over Daniel Laney (OZARK) (Fall 3:30) 126: Jordan Hurst (OZARK) over Carl Gervacio (WAYNESVL) (Fall 1:47) 132: Levi Maskrod (OZARK) over Jason Roberts (WAYNESVL) (Fall 5:06) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Kaiden Cruz (WAYNESVL) (Fall 0:53) 145: Kevin Cruz (WAYNESVL) over Nolan Moeller (OZARK) (Dec 11-7) 152: Riley Newsom (OZARK) over Martin Medrano (WAYNESVL) (Dec 7-3) 160: Issac Peterson (WAYNESVL) over Caden Bench (OZARK) (Fall 3:56) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over Clinton Johnson (WAYNESVL) (Fall 1:18) 182: Thomas Rushing (OZARK) over Dillion Smith (WAYNESVL) (MD 10-1) 195: Colton Justus (WAYNESVL) over Andrew Blomquist (OZARK) (Fall 1:11) 220: Sean Collins (OZARK) over (WAYNESVL) (For.) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over Jacob Forshey (WAYNESVL) (Fall 3:13)
Billings bows to Greenwood
Billings’ boys basketball team dropped a 78-46 decision to Greenwood.
Kyle Tennis topped the Wildcats with 13 points and five rebounds. Nick Newkirk had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points.
Owls win again
Spokane’s boys basketball team prevailed 51-50 at Mansfield. The Owls upped their record to 6-1.
Trojans lose by three
Sparta’s boys basketball team was edged 74-71 by Ash Grove.
Cardinals stay unbeaten
Chadwick’s boys basketball team whipped Niangua 66-30. The Cardinals are off to an 8-0 start entering their home contest with Crane on Friday.
