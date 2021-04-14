Turn lane closure on Route NN

The right turn lane from State Route NN onto West Jackson Street will be closed until sometime around May 6.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the lane closure April 6. The turn lane from southbound Route NN allows drivers to turn right onto West Jackson Street, or Highway 14, and go west toward U.S. Highway 65. The lane closure allows contracted work crews to widen a box culvert near the Kum & Go on the northwest corner of the intersection.
A temporary barrier will protect construction workers and drivers traveling through the intersection.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. There is not a signaled detour for the lane closure.
The work is part of a $9.3 million project to widen Highway 14 to five lanes from 32nd Street to the Finley River Bridge in Ozark. Sidewalks, traffic signal improvements and widened intersections are all part of the work. Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia is the contractor.
The Ozark Highway 14 widening project is scheduled to wrap up at the end of July.
