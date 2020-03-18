Two presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 virus surfaced in Christian County March 18.
It's the first time patients from Christian County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. It is unclear where in Christian County the two patients live, if they are related, or whether or not they contracted the coronavirus while traveling or by local transmission.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services now reports 24 positive COVID-19 tests and one death related to the virus, which also occurred March 18, in Boone County.
As of 8 p.m. March 18, local governments in Christian County, Ozark, Nixa and Clever have all enacted ordinances and/or executive orders limiting the number of people who may be allowed at gatherings in order to combat the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
