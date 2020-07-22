A couple from Ozark died in a head-on vehicle accident on State Route EE near Highlandville July 21.
Robert Butler, 89, and Donna Butler, 83, both died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision on State Route EE at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred about a mile west of where State Route EE intersects with U.S. Highway 65.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert Butler was driving a 2018 Honda CRV eastbound from Highlandville toward Highway 65. A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driver by Dustin J. Matheis, 20, of Crane crossed the center line and struck the Butlers’ vehicle head-on.
According to the Highway Patrol accident report, Robert and Donna Butler were both flown by helicopter from the accident scene to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Robert Butler was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. Donna Butler was pronounced dead at 6:01 p.m. July 21. Both were wearing seat belts when the wreck occurred.
Matheis was reportedly uninjured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol report.
