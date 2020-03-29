Christian County closed out Friday as the No. 3 county in the state for responding to the U.S. Census.
“We’re really rocking it in Christian County, we’re doing a great job,” University of Missouri Extension County Engagement Specialist Pam Duitsman said. “We’re setting the pace for the state.”
Dr. Duitsman is leading Christian County Counts, an organization dedicated to encouraging all Christian County residents to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Missouri has about a 29-percent count rate as of March 27. Christian County’s rate is already at 36 percent, trailing only St. Charles County and St. Louis in response rates.
Southern Christian County, in particular, has a high response rate according to the latest data from the U.S. Census bureau. Duitsman encourages residents in northern Christian County, and everywhere, to take part in the census. The online response takes an average of five minutes.
“For our community’s sake, for economic development for Christian County, and for every community, really, right now one of the most important things you can do is to respond to the census and make sure that our neighbors, friends and family are doing the same,” Duitsman said.
The Missouri Foundation for Health estimates that each person counted in the census results in $1,300 in federal money coming directly into their community.
“It’s important because the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars happens every year, and what happens is that if we get a low count, we miss out, really, on those taxes that we’ve already paid, that are due to us,” Duitsman said.
Duitsman said Christian County had a low count in 2010, and is still feeling repercussions of the low count. That’s the main reason why Christian County Counts organized prior to the 2020 census.
“Many of the projects that we need funded are going to be funded through that money, community projects: roads, bridges, hospitals, lots of programs for schools, lots of social programs,” Duitsman said.
The U.S. Census also decides how seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are decided. Missouri dropped from nine representatives to eight as a result of the 2010 census.
Private companies looking to relocate or looking to expand often use census data to help aid their decisions, according to economic development information from University of Missouri Extension and from Show Me Christian County, a local economic development group.
“If we are looking to grow our communities and our economy, it’s really important that we get counted,” Duitsman said. “If we’re not all counted, then we get short-changed for the next decade.”
In 2016, Missouri received $16.5 billion for its top 55 programs funded by census data.
It’s important to remember to count everyone in your household.
“Last time, we did really poorly counting children. For some reason, when people get their form, they don’t think about the infants and the young toddlers who are in their house,” Duitsman said. “It’s critical that those little ones are counted, because over the next 10 years, they’re going to need a lot of services.”
Differences due to COVID-19
The U.S. Census Bureau extended self response time for the 2020 Census in order to protect citizens and census workers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens can complete the census on the internet at http://2020census.gov, by telephone at 1-844-330-2020 or by mail from a questionnaire sent to their home.
“The key is the sooner that you complete the census and get it back in, the less chance you have of someone knocking on your door,” Duitsman said.
Census takers are not likely to be out looking for uncounted persons until August.
Another change to census procedures involves college students who may be living at home, but would normally be on their college campuses which are now closed or shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“College kids who are displaced need to count where they would have been on April. Count where you would have lived,” Duitsman said.
