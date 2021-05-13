U.S. Highway 65 resurfacing project

Drivers can expect nighttime lane closings and occasional traffic delays on U.S. Highway 65 in Ozark when contractor crews resurface the highway beginning the week of May 17, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Highway 65 will receive a new asphalt driving surface between State Route CC/Route J in northern Ozark and the Route EE exit on the south end of the Ozark city limits, just east of Highlandville. The highway on and off ramps along the way will also be resurfaced. Contractor crews will work from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday night until Saturday morning each week.
This project includes bridge work on the northbound Highway 65 bridge (mile marker 36) just south of the Route F/Sparta exit in Ozark. Crews will replace the bridge railing with a concrete barrier rail. The bridge work will cause ‘round the clock lane closures beginning in late May and lasting into early June.
Work will begin on southbound Highway 65 in northern Ozark at Route CC/Route J and move south toward Route EE as the project progresses. When southbound lane resurfacing is complete, work will shift over and continue on northbound Highway 65 at Route EE and move north toward Route CC/Route J.
Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, of Columbia is doing the work for a low bid amount of $2.4 million. The project has a deadline in early November 2021, although the contractor plans to have the project done by the end of July.
Highway 65 resurfacing
Traffic impacts:
-Nighttime lane closures where crews are resurfacing roadway
-One lane of Highway 65 will be open at all times.
-Nighttime on and off-ramp closures where crews are resurfacing roadway
-‘Round the clock lane closures for bridge work on northbound Route 65 bridge (mile marker 36) south of Christian County Route F
-Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
-During higher traffic volume times, expect occasional delays
-No signed detour. Drivers may need to seek alternate routes to get to their destinations.
-Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers approaching the work zone.
-Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.