U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Missouri) ongoing feud with technology and social media companies revealed some news for Christian County: the Missouri lawmaker now claims Ozark as his residence.
Hawley’s name appears on the property record card for an 8.12-acre piece of land off of Rock Creek Road, located off of Smyrna Road northeast of Ozark. Hawley’s parents, Ronald and Virginia Hawley are the owners. The senator’s sister, Lesley Hawley, also owns a house on a five-acre piece of land in the same neighborhood, according to records from the Christian County Assessor’s Office.
The information came to light when a Kansas City Star investigation revealed that Missouri’s junior U.S. senator used his sister’s address to vote in the 2020 election. Critics challenged that Hawley livs in a house in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C.
Hawley shared a photograph of a house under construction on his verified Twitter feed.
“One day after I exposed more liberal #BigTech censorship, some George Soros Democrat group is attacking me for — wait for it —building a new home in Ozark, MO,” Hawley shared on Twitter.
When he was elected to the senate in 2018, Hawley lived in Columbia with his wife and two children.
“House is coming along great! We love Ozark,” Hawley continued.
Hawley claimed that the Ozark residency claim was revealed in retaliation for his actions in a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, in which he questioned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about an internal tool called Tasks, which Hawley said is used to censor users and shut down accounts. Hawley said that his office received communications from a former employee of Facebook who acted as a whistleblower.
“We have evidence of Facebook tracking its own users all across the web. Mr. Zuckerberg won’t answer questions about it, can’t remember the name, isn’t sure if the tool was deployed in this way and won’t commit to giving us basic information,” Hawley said. “I submit to you that this is both totally unacceptable and totally predictable, because it is exactly what these tech companies have done to the American people and to Congress for years now, which is why it is time we took action against these modern-day rubber barons.”
On Nov. 10, Hawley also introduced a bill in response to disputes over the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"The debacle of the 2020 election has made clear that serious reforms are needed to protect the integrity of our elections. The American people deserve transparency—that means banning ballot harvesting, empowering poll watchers, and taking steps to ensure that all legally cast ballots are accounted for. The confusion and controversy of this past week is not acceptable, Congress must take action,” Hawley said.
The Hawley bill would require at least two representatives of each campaign involved be allowed to observe polls and vote counting, require mail-in or absentee ballots to be counted and recorded immediately upon receipt, require that counting continue until its is completed without delays or pauses and require that absentee ballot drop boxes be monitored by round-the-clock surveillance cameras, with footage to be made available upon request, among other conditions.
