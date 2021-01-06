Ozark’s Braxton Strick and Hunter Tennison and Nixa’s Peyton Moore all find themselves undefeated at the start of the new year. They’re quick to add it’s no time to rest on their laurels.
“I’m waiting for that time when I get to wrestle someone who is better than me,” Strick said. “I try to treat all my opponents the same. But if I know I’m wrestling someone really good, I’m going to bring my ‘A game.’”
“An undefeated record is still not an indicator of where you need to be,” Ozark coach Tod Sundlie said. “I’m proud of (Strick and Tennison) and they’ve wrestled tough. At the same time, I know they want to see other undefeated guys down the road. They crave that opportunity.”
At the Diamond State Duals last week, Strick (138) collected four first-period pins and a 10-0 majority decision and Tennison (285) had three first-period pins and received two forfeits.
In Ozark’s dual at Carthage on Tuesday, Strick won by pin again to up his record to 23-0 and Tennison did the same to improve to 22-0.
Meanwhile, Moore (120) posted three pins and had a win by forfeit at the Carthage Duals last week to improve to 15-0.
Moore reached the 100-win milestone earlier this season.
Strick has been nothing short of dominant, recording a first-period fall in 21 of his 23 matches. His only match that has gone the distance saw him beat Marquette’s Alex Nicozisn 9-4.
Strick rallied from being down 4-1.
“I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t that,” Strick said. “Going into the second period, I told myself it was time to flick the switch. It was a good match.
“I want to keep rolling, keep doing what I can do to be the best I can be and the best I can be for my team,” he added. “If I wrestle to the best of my abilities, I’m happy.”
Ozark defeated Greenwood (Arkansas), Cassville, Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) North Desoto (Arkansas) and Willard to win the championship at the Diamond State Duals.
Thomas Rushing (182) also was perfect on the day for the Tigers. Elijah Maskrod (132), Brock Sundlie (145) and Lucas Campbell (152) each had four wins.
Nixa picked up wins over Columbia Hickman, Monett, Ray-Pec and Carthage at the Carthage Duals.
In addition to Moroe, the Eagles’ Zan Fugitt (113), Michael Turner (195) and John Gholson (220) were all undefeated
Gholson recoded three pins. Fugitt had two pins and a pair of 15-0 technical fall victories. Moore posted three pins and had a win by forfeit.
Fugitt is 14-1 on the season and Gholson 12-1.
