There were 50 community leaders from Christian County in a single room—right at the threshold that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends.
Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips invited government, emergency response and education officials from Billings to Sparta and everywhere in between to get together on policies to help reduce the risk of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic spreading through Christian County.
“If we do something, we all need to be united in our decision,” Phillips said. “We have to all be in agreement, or we’re going to cause problems.”
At the time of the meeting March 16, there had been 41 coronavirus deaths in the United States. There have been 1,629 documented COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and six of those are in Missouri, according to the latest data from the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Half of the Missouri cases are from Greene County, which borders Christian County to the north. It’s estimated that more than 75 percent of Christian County’s population commutes into Greene County for employment.
Christian County Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower sought to see the group of leaders reach a consensus on a recommendation from the CDC, the Missouri DHSS and Gov. Mike Parson that all gatherings with 50 or more attendees be canceled or postponed until further notice.
“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do now to keep this from spreading,” Amtower said. “The word ‘exponential’ comes into play here. One person gets it, then two people, and those two people infect four, then four goes to eight.”
And so on and so forth, to the state of the global pandemic becoming a local problem in Christian County.
“Disasters start locally and end locally,” Amtower, who has worked in the emergency management field for 22 years, said.
The recommendation from the state and federal governments makes exceptions for public schools and houses of worship. Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said that his city government could put a stop to any other large gatherings.
“We can shut down all special events permits that anticipate over 50 people gathering in any place in our community at any one time, as a city,” Arnold said.
As for churches and schools, Christian County Health Department Director Cindy Bilyeu said the decision to cancel or postpone is currently at the discretion of school and church leaders.
“It’s supposed to be a joint decision,” Bilyeu said.
Phillips, the county commissioner said if such decisions are made, he encourages Ozark, Nixa and the surrounding communities to make the same recommendations—or mandates, to reduce confusion amongst the population.
Plans for schools
Sparta School District Superintendent Rocky Valentine said he has been in talks with the Christian County Health Department frequently in the past four days, and that the health department and the Christian County Emergency Management Agency recommended against closing schools at this point. Sparta, like most districts in Christian County, is on spring break this week.
“They were suggesting schools stay in session. I know a lot has changed since Friday at 2 o’clock,” Valentine said. “If it’s all unified but the school districts—you guys might be aware, we get a little bit of harassment on occasion from parents for making snow day decisions—this is going to be amplified, if you will, if that’s the case.”
“I think school is still going to be the best place for the kids,” Amtower said.
Educators from the Springfield metro area, Sparta included, had a teleconference at 11:30 a.m. March 16, to discuss future plans for holding classes, or not holding classes, at the conclusion of spring break.
“We’re feeling the heat from parents, and they’re already starting online petitions to try to get us to close,” Nixa Public Schools Director of Communications Zac Rantz said.
In the event that classes are canceled, that may not mean that schools are closed. Rantz said that school districts may be pressed into offering childcare for the children of health care workers and other qualifying families as a result of a potential emergency directive from the state.
“We may be having just as many kids in our building,” Rantz said. “That’s going to be a strain to figure that out, as well.”
Bilyeu said that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an inventory of 1,000 COVID-19 tests. As of March 16, 170 patients have been tested through state-approved labs at University of Missouri or Washington University in St. Louis.
Getting a COVID-19 test in Missouri, at this point, originates from a doctor’s office or a hospital, and testing is not guaranteed.
“Some of the physician’s offices are still open and would let people come in for an evaluation. At that point, they would contact the Missouri Department of Health to see if you were approved for testing. If you were not, under their guidelines, then your doctor could still order testing for you, but it would have to be through one of the private labs,” Bilyeu said.
Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said that based on his experience with state government mandates, compared to state government recommendations, he expects school districts to be left on their own when it comes to the decision of staying open or closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think you’re going to see the governor’s office or the state of Missouri come down and tell Nixa schools, ‘You need to close the doors.’ I don’t think that’s going to happen unless something drastically changes,” Cole said.
School administrators across Christian County urge students and their parents or guardians to continue watching and listening for messages from their respective school districts.
