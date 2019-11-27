UPDATE (2:07 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27): All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 in Christian County are now open. The northbound lane closure lasted approximately 27 minutes, according to the Christian County Emergency Management Agency.
Original story (1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27)
Part of U.S. Highway 65 is closed to traffic this afternoon on the eve of Thanksgiving.
The Christian County Emergency Management Agency announced at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday that both northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 were closed beginning at the 25th mile marker near the intersection of State Route A and State Route BB.
The intersection is located south of the Busiek State Forest, north of Saddlebrooke and east of Chestnutridge.
Northbound drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
The highway is reportedly closed due to an accident.
This is a developing story which will be updated as the highway closure changes or ends.
