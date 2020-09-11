Update: Ric Lee Lawson returned to his home in Bolivar, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Original story (Sept. 10, 2020, 6:57 a.m.) A missing man may be somewhere in Ozark, and investigators seek help locating him.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Ric Lee Lawson, a 68-year-old man who was last seen at his home in Bolivar at 8 a.m. on Sept. 9. Lawson was wearing blue jeans and a cap when he was last seen.
Lawson is diabetic and reportedly suffers from dementia. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
Lawson was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, Missouri license plate No. 2NC542 and was reportedly going fishing at Bolivar Landing in Polk County.
Lawson did not return home from fishing. Law enforcement agents pinged Lawson’s cell phone, and it returned a location in Ozark in Christian County on Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.
Anyone who sees Lawson or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (417) 777-9020.
(1) comment
Has he been found?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.