UPDATE (9:34 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3) According to the Ozark Police Department, the missing juvenile, Josiah Halverson, has been found safe.
Original story (7:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3)
The Ozark Police Department seeks help from the public in finding a missing teenager.
Josiah Robert Harvison, 15, was last seen on Longview Road, located between North 21st Street and Fremont Road in northern Ozark, west of U.S. Highway 65 near Tracker Marine. Harvison was reportedly last seen Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m.
Harvison is believed to be wearing blue jeans and blue hooded sweatshirt with black shoes.
Harvison is described as 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Harvison reportedly has a mole on the right side of his face, just above his upper lip. He reportedly frequents the Nixa area, according to Ozark police.
Harvison was the subject of a prior missing person advisory in November 2019. On that occasion, he was found in less than 24 hours.
If you have seen Josiah Harvison, or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600.
