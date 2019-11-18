UPDATE: At 8:16 p.m. Nov. 18, the Ozark Police Department confirmed that Jacob Johnson was found.
Original story:
Police in Ozark are seeking help finding a boy reported missing from a neighborhood near Ozark High School on Monday night.
Jacob Johnson, 15, was last seen near 2400 West Parkview, a street immediately west of the high school and east of U.S. Highway 65. Police say Johnson went missing at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Johnson may be wearing a black jacket and pajama style pants. He may also be carrying a blue backpack with orange lining.
Johnson is described as 5-foot-6, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
