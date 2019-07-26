UPDATE:
An endangered person advisory for Jennifer Rust was lifted at approximately 6:10 p.m. on July 26. Rust, according to the Christian County Sheriff's Office, was "found safe at a nearby church."
ORIGINAL STORY:
Christian County sheriff's deputies seek your help finding a missing Nixa woman.
Jennifer Rust, 46, was last seen at an assisted living facility on South Gregg Road in Nixa at about 8 a.m. July 23. The home is located near the intersection of Gregg Road and Pembrook, just east of Helen Mathews Elementary School.
Rust reportedly left the residence on foot. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-9, 150 pounds. She was wearing a blue shirt with cartoon print and blue shorts.
According to sheriff's deputies, Rust has health issues that require medication, and she did not take medication with her.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for Rust at 8:06 p.m. July 25.
Anyone who sees Jennifer Rust or has information on her whereabouts should immediately call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the Christian County Sheriff's Office at (417) 582-5364.
