UPDATE: Nixa police reported that Kiki Ridenour has been found safe as of 6:45 p.m.
Original story (6:33 a.m. Dec. 23)
Nixa police would like your assistance in locating a runaway teen.
Kiki Ridenour, 15, allegedly ran away from her home in Nixa sometime late Sunday evening. She was reported missing by Nixa police just after midnight Dec. 22.
Ridenour was last seen in Nixa in a silver four-door sedan. She is described as 5-foot-7, a 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.
If you see Kiki Ridenour or have information on where she might be, you are asked to call the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030, or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.