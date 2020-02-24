A library card has always been a pass to a whole new world of stories, learning, and entertainment. We are excited to announce that now a Christian County library card is your pass to health, fitness, and fun at the Nixa X Center and Aquatics Center.
We all know that libraries are more than just books. We strive to provide access to not only materials but services and experiences that help residents of Christian County learn and grow. That commitment requires partnerships with other like-minded organizations such as the Nixa Community Foundation and Nixa Parks and Recreation for their partnership and sponsoring of this service.
By using a library card, patrons will have access to the Nixa X Center or Aquatics Center for one week. Passes can be checked out at any Christian County Library branch location. There are a total of two passes to the X Center and two passes to the Aquatics Center available. Each pass will admit only one person and additional individuals must purchase daily passes at the X Center or Aquatics Center. Passes cannot be placed on hold, renewed, and will automatically expire after one week.
The Nixa X Center offers several opportunities to stay active including indoor walking/running tracks, multipurpose gymnasium, free weights, weight machines, and cardio theater. For those that prefer the outdoors, the Aquatics Center offers zero-depth entry, lap lanes, diving, slides, tumble buckets, and float animals. For more information, visit Nixa Parks and Recreation’s website at nixaparks.com
Studies have shown that there are several contributing factors to poor health, but knowledge of healthy habits, disease management, and promotion of physical activity can help. Partnering with Nixa Community Foundation and Nixa Parks and Recreation is the right step (pun intended) towards supporting health literacy and heart-healthy activity for the community.
If the X Center or Aquatics Center is not your preferred method of fun and staying fit, the library offers other health and wellness programming including yoga at the library, beginning Tai Chi, health forums and more. For additional information about checking out passes to the X Center and Aquatics Center or other health and wellness programming visit your local library branch or check out the calendar of events at christiancountylibrary.org.
