Organizers of an event that brings thousands of visitors to Christian County each fall made the difficult decision to call off their event.
The 47th annual Ozark Arts and Crafts Show will was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 2-4 at Finley River Park in Ozark. The Ozark Utopia Club holds the event as its main fundraiser each year, and crafters come from all over the country to take part.
“For the safety of our members, because we’re an older club, and for the safety of our community, we just felt like it was necessary,” Ozark Utopia Club Treasurer Sandy McKee said. “It was a very heartfelt decision.”
In April 2020, the Utopia Club paid off almost $2,000 in school lunch debts across the Ozark School District. The ciub’s roots date back to 1953, when the group was founded on the idea of setting high standards and goals for Ozark by extending charity donations to help children and seniors throughout the year.
The Ozark Arts and Craft Show is officially called off due to the concerns and public health recommendations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Utopia Club is in the process of contacting hundreds of vendors who were signed up for the craft show. They will have the option to carry over to 2021 or receive a refund.
“We’ll be back next year, better than ever,” McKee said.
