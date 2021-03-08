It took only a few hours for hundreds of Christian County residents to register for their opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Christian County Emergency Management Agency rolled out a vaccine registration portal March 3. At this point, Director of Emergency Management Phil Amtower said that his office is taking registrations from all residents of Christian County, but there are not any vaccine clinics schedule. They are collecting information to be ready to contact interested Christian County residents when such a clinic is scheduled.
“We do not know what vaccine will be available at any given time,” Amtower said. “This system will keep everyone’s information, and once we have clinics scheduled, we will select individuals from the list and invite them to participate.”
The registry allows Emergency Management Agency staff to sort potential patients by their ages and phase groups in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to help make sure patients get their shots at the proper time according to state and federal guidelines.
“We have partnered with local pharmacies to open up clinics in the county. Once they receive vaccine, we’ll sort the list, send invites, you log in and select your time,” Amtower said.
Amtower adds that the registry list can be shared with other organizations and pharmacies that receive vaccines. Those partner organizations may also contact registered patients about getting vaccinated at a clinic.
“All in an effort to get everyone done that wants one,” Amtower said.
You can sign up for the vaccine registry portal by visiting http://www.christiancountymo.gov, or http://christiancountymo.force.com.
Not everyone in Christian County has internet access or an email account. In those cases, the Christian County Emergency Management Agency advises that they get a family member to register them if at all possible.
