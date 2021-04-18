A 75-year-old U.S. military veteran and business owner from Ozark awoke to find his vehicles vandalized.
The vandals left profane messages and racial slurs directed at religious persons, law enforcement officers and African Americans. The tires on two vehicles were slashed, and the vandals put radiator leak stopping solution into the gas tanks, rendering them unable to be driven.
Considering all he has been through in the past six months, the vandalism is difficult for Michael Russell to take. He and his wife, Cheri, live on a Missouri Century Farm that the Russell family has owned since 1824. It's not about what was said in the hate-filled messages, but the overall discouragement that the vandalism happened in the first place.
Their daughter, Arianna Russell, is beyond angry.
"Why? I wish I knew. Why use the N-word? Why F the police?" Russell said. "It doesn't seem to have targeted just one group, it seems to hit everybody."
The family farm is supposed to be a place of peace for the Russells, but the act of vandalism and the extent of the damage leaves everyone on edge.
"Growing up, we used to not really have a lot of neighbors. I think the whole world is changing, not just Ozark. It just doesn't feel as safe," Russell said. "I could look out and night, and I didn't think about, 'Hey, watch your back,' or if somebody that did this to the vehicles is going to come back and do something worse."
Arianna Russell said she doesn't care that her car was one of the vehicles vandalized. She's sad for her parents, who use the white minivan for their business, Antiquing We Go. The slashed tires and the damage to fuel tank rendered the van unusable, limiting the antique business.
"Not having a vehicle to deliver or pickup has hurt, but we always will and we always have made do," Russell said.
A friend, Jessica Smith, set up a GoFundMe.com page for the Russells. It brought in about $3,400 in its first five days. The money from the GoFundMe effort will go toward fixing the minivan, or toward finding a "good, used vehicle" for Michael and Cheri to use for their antique business. The family is also exploring options for security and lighting on the farm property.
"If we would have had that, we could have seen who are the individual or individuals that did this," Russell said.
Cheri Russell also runs the Wicker Fixers, one of less than 10 businesses in the U.S. specializing in the repair of antique wicker furniture. Arianna Russell helps her parents some, and is also focused on developing a community garden for military veterans and those who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). They are an entrepreneurial family, and they aren't comfortable asking for help. After the vehicles were damaged and the tires were slashed, Arianna Russell reached out to friends and the Ozark community on her parents' behalf.
"Since I posted in some of the Facebook groups and on my personal page, there have been a lot of positive people wiling to help or say they'll help," Russell said.
The vandalism comes in what was already a tragic time. Slade Russell, 38, Arianna's brother, was killed in a car accident the week before Christmas in 2020. He was giving someone a ride home when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment.
Michael Russell served in Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has two Purple Heart medals and still deals with the last effects of his military service. For Arianna Russell, the anger comes from seeing her father feel vulnerable in what is supposed to be a place of sanctuary, his home.
"The farm has always been his one place that he's always comfortable and always felt safe," Russell said.
On the Web: http://www.gofundme.com/f/disabled-veterans-families-vehicles-vandalized
