He’s been the mayor of Ozark. He serves on the Ozark Board of Education. Shane Nelson has also served on the Ozark Fire Protection District Board of Directors and the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Nelson aims to use that experience to seek the office of Christian County Eastern District commissioner.
“The most difference you can make is local,” Nelson said. “Overall, the place that you can make the most difference and the most impact is locally, and I want to continue to do that.”
Nelson was Ozark’s mayor from April 2011 to April 2015. He has worked in Ozark since 1993 and has lived in Ozark since 2002. Nelson currently works at Estes Stancer Commercial Group, a real estate firm.
Nelson originally applied through the governor’s office and the Christian County Republican Central Committee to be appointed to the county commission, an appointment that ultimately went to Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson on Jan. 3, 2019.
Robertson decided not to run for a full four-year term, which means his time in office is set to conclude at the end of 2020. The filing period for the August primary opens Feb. 25, and ends March 31, 2020, meaning Robertson could, in theory, still seek election to keep his job.
“Mike has done a good job,” Nelson said. “The governor had the right to appoint whoever he wanted. I never second guessed anything on the appointment. No, I thought it all went well and I did a really good job and presented a strong case.”
Nelson applauded the work of the current county commission—Ralph Phillips, Hosea Bilyeu and Robertson. Nelson said he has been planning to run for the eastern commissioner spot since he went through the application for appointment by the governor.
“Ever since then, it has been on my mind, and I’ve had a lot of support within in the community. My family is good with it, so that’s the main thing, but I feel like it’s a natural fit for me,” Nelson said. “I’m not looking to go in and blow things up, I’m just looking to be an addition. You know, I think things are going pretty well at the county. It’s just that there happens to be an opening on that one side.”
In local government, Nelson said there are two issues that are the same now matter where you go.
“All of the entities—you’re going to deal with the same thing: the rising costs of everything you do and how you’re going to raise that money and maintain that money,” Nelson said. He aims to explore different ways that Christian County could pay for projects and services that are needed. “That’s one of the things that I’ve always done, whatever board I’ve been with or on—new ideas, new ways to look at things, and a lot of those ideas have been successful.”
Nelson also sees quality employee retention as a key issue for the county commission to handle in the future.
Nelson said he expects an expanded and longer version of the campaigns he has run in the past. He will run in what is becoming a crowded Republican primary for the eastern commissioner position. State Rep. Lynn Morris and former Ozark mayor and alderman Bradley Jackson have formally announced their candidacy. Dennis Lilly, a member of the Sparta Board of Education, has also expressed interest in running.
Nelson hopes his versatile background in holding elected positions makes him a viable choice with voters.
“I’ve been in leadership with the city, I’ve been in leadership with the school, I’ve been in leadership with the fire board, I’ve been in leadership with the chamber, so you talk about the main large entities that consist of eastern Christian County, I think I’ve got a good feel for all of those things,” Nelson said. “I know, obviously, how they all work, and how it fits in with the county. I think through that and through my connections, still, with all of those entities, that I’d be a natural fit and I could do a really good job for the people.”
The eastern county commission district includes Ozark, Fremont Hills, Sparta and Chadwick.
