Hailee Vigneaux has been able to adjust well to the end of her softball playing career, thanks to her transition to coaching. The 2014 Ozark grad is in her first year as an assistant at Drury.
“I miss it and always will miss it. It was such a big part of my life,” Vigneaux said of playing softball. “Now, though, I feel I can be in a different position and influence players like the good coaches I had influenced me.”
Vigneaux was alongside her high school coach, Ozark athletic director Yancey Little, on Friday as Little honored her for her Lady Tigers career during a ceremony at halftime of the Backyard Brawl.
Vigneaux finished her all-state career in center field at Ozark with a school-record 70 stolen bases, in addition to placing second in the program’s history with 151 hits and 115 runs scored.
She went on to play at Missouri State, where she made 175 starts over four seasons and finished with 147 hits and a .282 career batting average.
Vigneaux was happy to be back at her high school alma mater.
“(Little) called me and said, ‘What are you doing Oct. 2?’ I said, ‘You tell me,’” she said. “I feel very honored and blessed. It brings back memories for me.”
It’s a surprise to Vigneaux she is coaching at the college level. Upon entering Missouri State, she didn’t have any grand dreams of coaching. She majored in family and consumer science education and figured she would accept a coaching position, if it helped her get a teaching job.
“I went to school for teaching and thought that’s what I would do. I thought maybe I would coach in high school, but not in college so early,” Vigneaux said. “I knew Jerry Breaux, who coaches at Drury now, when he was at Evangel. He asked me if I would like to coach and I said sure. It turned into something I love. I’m loving the life.”
