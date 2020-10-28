Vincent Pentecost

A funeral will be held for Vince at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Praise Assembly church in Springfield, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family at the church one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. Following services, cremation rites will be accorded.
Vincent (Vince) Paul Pentecost, 53, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at his home in Ozark.
Vince was born on June 11, 1967, in Springfield, the son of Roger Paul Pentecost and Charlene Elizabeth Young.
Vincent was an accomplished businessman who owned several restaurants, including the Flying Tomato. He spent the last 21 years as the general manager for Travel America (TA), and was passionate about his photography business. He loved being behind the lens taking pictures of his friends and family.
Vince also took immense pride in being a part of the martial arts community from a very young age. A hero to his children and the foundation of his family, Vince was a loving brother and son who left behind his love, memories and wisdom.
His father preceded him in death. He is survived by his seven children, Tanner Pentecost of Springfield, Paul Blaine Pentecost of Springfield, Brooke Ladon Miller of Fair Grove, Cierra Rose Pentecost of Springfield, Breane Logan Pentecost of Ozark, Jeffrey Peterson of Springfield, and Mishika Dawn Pentecost of Ozark; his six grandchildren, Malakai Paul Pentecost, Landyn Alan Pentecost, Braxtin Blaine Pentecost, Reagan L’ren McElroy, Kylee Rose Thomas, and Giovanni Vincent Herrera; his mother, Charlene; and his four siblings, Heath Pentecost, Heather Gilmore, Melissa Phillips and Jared Pentecost.
