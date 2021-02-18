Virginia Lee Willey

A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Nixa. The funeral service will follow in the church at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Mt. Bethel Cemetery, Iatan, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Virginia (Jinnie) Lee Willey, 77, of Ozark passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. She was born Feb. 19, 1943 in Long Beach, California, to Hans and Mary Behrmann. Jinnie grew up in Long Beach and worked many years at Bank of America as a vault manager. She was married to Tom Pettigrew until his passing in 1998, after 35 years of marriage. Jinnie married Howard Willey in 2005, after she moved to Kansas.
Jinnie was an excellent seamstress and made many articles of clothing for ladies. She was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed fishing. Jinnie and Howard traveled extensively for 10 years working for KOA Campgrounds. Jinnie and Howard continued their retirement in Ozark.
Jinnie is survived by her husband, Howard of 15 years; adult children Tami San Agustin of Overland Park, Kansas, Tim Pettigrew, his wife Amy of Arizona, Tom Pettigrew of California, stepchildren Terry Willey, his wife Gail of Ozark, Debbie Juneau of Jefferson City, Rodney Willey of Nashville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings Ken Behrmann, his wife Del of Chandler, Arizona, and Cheryl Keir of Idaho; many other relatives and friends.
Jinnie is preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband Tom Pettigrew.
