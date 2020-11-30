A funeral will be held for Ruth at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at Bruner Baptist Church, under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Alan Maggard officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow at Bruner Cemetery.
On the night of Nov. 23, 2020, Virginia Ruth (Hull) Winslow went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Bruner to Alva and Frances (Conner) Hull. On June 30, 1951, she eloped to Harrison, Arkansas, and married her lifelong partner, Milbern Winslow. They were blessed with three children, Jeanette Lafferty, Wesley Winslow and wife Juanita, and Tommy Winslow and wife Michele.
Ruth was a loving, caring, sweet lady who enjoyed cooking, gardening, lawn care and her dog, Martha. She also enjoyed baseball on TV and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her chicken noodle soup and chili will be missed.
She is survived by her children, eight grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters, Bonnie Muilenburg and Louise Morgan.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, two great-grand-children, a son-in-law, Larry Lafferty; brothers, Paul, Donald and Harold Hull; two brothers-in-law, and a sister-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.