Longtime Nixa track coach Lance Brumley has enjoyed as much as anyone seeing the virtual COC Track Meet on Twitter over the past couple of weeks. He's even made sure not to spoil the ending for anyone.
The Branson Pirate Track Twitter account has posted tweets daily listing boys and girls record-holders from each COC school in each event. Team points have been awarded for eight of the top eight places. The events have been posted in the customary chronological order of a meet.
The meet will conclude with the 4 x 400 relay on Thursday, which was slated to be the date of the actual COC Track Meet long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I've been following along on social media and think it's fantastic," Brumley said. "I've made re-tweets and comments while reminiscing about names that are familiar. I've seen how it plays out, so I know the end results."
Among the many nuances surrounding the outstanding times or distances are the number of standards at schools in the sprints that have stood the test of time. They're older, by plenty, than all current tracksters.
The top five girls times in the 100 were all recorded at least 25 years ago. Of the top 10 boys 110 hurdles times, seven were ran in the 1990s or earlier. The top 100 boys finisher is Republic grad Mike Garner, who posted a 10.4 in 1992. No one has been within two-tenths of that mark.
Fully Automatic Timing (FAT) is a staple at meets nowadays, but most often wasn't available in the 1990s or earlier, except at State. Hand-held times were previously the norm and, as Brumley suggests, weren't the most reliable.
Consider that Garner went on to become the Class 3 100 champ at State in 1992, with some sort of Fully Automatic Timing on hand, while being clocked in a time of 11.19.
"The records from the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, there's a good chance those are not electronic times. Many of them are hand-held times," Brumley said. "I don't know how accurate they are. Some of those hand-held times are going to be hard to beat. I don't question that some of those times are fast. But I'd like my chances if we put some of our good athletes from today in a head-to-head race against those kids.
"We are considering having two sets of records at Nixa, one of them being historical records and and other being anything using automatic timing. You look at collegiate and international records and they have certain standards like FAT or wind readings."
That said, there's no debating the records in field events. Throws, jumps and heights are all measured by feet and inches today, just as they were originally. Candy Wilson's Nixa record of 36-7.75 in the shot put has remained the standard for the Lady Eagles since 1977. A 1977 grad is likely 60 years old now. Brumley also noted Nixa grad Susie Henderson's discus record of 123-00 was set 19 years ago.
"The field events do not have the human error element the way timing does. The same thing with the long races," Brumley said. "In the 1,600, 3,200 and 4 x 800 relay the human error element is quite a bit less than sprints."
Brumley came to Nixa in 1998 and became an assistant to boys track coach Joel Wells in 2002. He took over the boys program in 2004 and also became the girls coach in 2018. The majority of Eagles and Lady Eagles records have happened on his watch.
Brumley's history with current COC track programs dates back to his glory days as a prep at Monett in the late 1980s.
"In the discus, I competed against the Carl Junction record-holder (and state champ Dusty Jones)," Brumley said. "I guess I should say I competed in the same event at the same time as him. I wasn't throwing quite as far as he did."
Brumley doesn't think it's a coincidence certain schools repeatedly produce standouts in one or two events.
"There was a stretch in which Neosho had fantastic middle-distance runners. Jessica Jackson went on to run at Arkansas and Courtney Wood ran at Missouri State. They hold records that are really fast," Brumley said. "Carthage has had good triple-jumpers for many years. Their events coach has a passion for it. They practice at a high level and perform at a high level.
"If a coaching staff is passionate about an event, athletes will be passionate about it," he added. "Iron sharpens iron. For those kids, those events bring out the best in each other."
After 13 events in the virtual meet, Carthage, Joplin and Webb City were separated by less than three points at the top of team standings. Carthage's girls held a commanding 13.5-point lead.
Any account of the COC's track history has to include Willard grad Jason Pyrah. The multiple state champion became a U.S. Olympic team member in 1996 and 2000 and finished 10th in the 1,500 at the 2000 Olympics.
Brumley noted Pyrah is still part of the area track scene.
"He's the director of sports medicine at CoxHealth and works as a starter at a lot of area meets," Brumley said. "He holds the state record in the 1,600 (for all classes) and is high on the list for the 800 and 3,200."
As for Nixa's eventual Olympic steeple-chase runner, Courtney Frerich doesn't appear in the virtual meet. For those who don't know her history as a Lady Eagle, her focus was soccer as a prep.
"Periodically, we would have her run in meets," Brumley said. "We would have her compete, even though she hadn't practiced a whole lot. She could still score points. She was a Sectional qualifier twice. That's pretty special for a kid who didn't practice every day."
Frerich ranks fifth on the Lady Eagles' record board in the 800.
Ozark's Sam Jones ranks second in the COC only to Pyrah in the 800 with a time of 1:53.37 from 2009.
Brumley adds Webb City grad Desirea Buerge performances in the shot put and discus are exceptional. Her school record in the discus of 158-11 is more than 12 feet longer than any other COC girls athlete.
"Seeing her throw was definitely a spectacle," he said.
Brumley notes the Carl Junction boys 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays hold school records that are a full second faster than second place within the COC.
The Nixa girls and Ozark girls rank 1-2 in the COC annals in the 4 x 100 relay. The Lady Eagles' foursome of L. Collins, A. Jett, Callie Fraker and S. McClease posted a 48.84 in 1998 and the Lady Tigers' foursome of Anna Hitt, Adri Wakeman, Sydney Johnson and Ashley Childers recorded a 49.75 a year ago.
That same group for Ozark is second in the COC in the 4 x 200 relay, having ran a 1:43 last year.
Johnson is tops in the COC in the 200 at 25.17. She still has next year to add to her legacy.
The Lady Tigers' 4 x 800 relay that was a runner-up at State last year is third in the COC with a 9:28. That group included Alexis and Brocklyn Barner, Wakeman and Hitt. As fast as they were, the Neosho long-distance standouts Brumley referred to had a personal record of 9:18.
Watch out for Wakeman in future years. She's still only a sophomore.
Nixa's boys sprinters have mounted a charge as of late. At one time, 1999 Nixa grad and current Kickapoo football coach Nate Thomas held the Eagles' records for the 100 and 200 and was part of their record-setting 4 x 100 relay and 4 x 200 relay. Now, his only record is a time of 10.84 in the 100 he shares with Cameron Hitt.
Liz Reida holds the Lady Eagles' records in the 800 and 1,600, despite not finishing her career at Nixa. She transferred to Kickapoo and later ran at Mizzou.
Current Southwest Baptist stalwart Meleah Ridenour and Pitt State freshman Allison Brumley top Nixa with three school records apiece. Ridenour's best in the long jump as a Lady Eagle was 18-1. She's up to 19-11 at SBU.
Ozark grad Ben Hackenworth's record of 23-8 in the long jump from 1992 tops the COC. Consider his personal record is more than a foot longer than noted Joplin athlete Zach Westmoreland's best.
No one in the COC has ever cleared 7-0 in the high jump.
Of course, all school records across the COC are secure this year. Both Nixa and Ozark likely would have had strong contenders to chase down record-holders.
At Ozark, Childers posted a 12.45 in the 100 last year and would have been gunning for Callie Widel's record of 12.32. Likewise, Hitt had a 59.63 in the 400 last year and would have tried to track down Morgan Doyle's mark of 59.13.
At Nixa, Alex Wentz and Josh Odom seemed poised to go after current Iowa State football player Chase Allen's school mark of 181-7 in the javelin. Last year, Wentz unleashed a throw of 163-10
"I sure wish we could have seen how close Alex would have got and Josh was right on his heels," Brumley said. "Chase set that record the first year we had javelin. He only threw his junior and senior years. Chase is a fantastic athlete and obviously did well by winning a state championship. He certainly has the body type. You see the top throwers and they look like he looks. I think he's doing good with football."
