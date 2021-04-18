Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark. Burial will follow at Chadwick Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home until service time.
Vivian Charleen Turner, 89, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri went to be with the Lord on April 15, 2021. She was born south of Sparta, Missouri in the community of Fairview to Charles Griffin and Roma Dale (Johnson) Weter on Feb. 16, 1932.
On Easter Sunday in 1950 at Gospel Tabernacle in Springfield, Missouri, she accepted Jesus as her savior. Her last church home was Assembly of God in Lee’s Summit.
She worked as a letter carrier in Belton, Missouri, from 1966-1972, then for the IRS in Kansas City from 1974-1981, and finally for the USDA-FCIC in Kansas City from 1983 until her retirement in 1994.
In 1997, she returned to Sparta to help care for her mother, who preceded her in death 2002. Charleen was united in marriage to Calbert Quinton Turner on Sept. 26, 1948, at Chesnutridge, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 1976, in Belton. Her parents, three sisters, Nell Jean Gann, Laurena Henson, and Coyee Swearengin, and a brother F. G. Weter also preceded her in death.
Preceding her in death are five sons, Aaron of Kernersville, North Carolina, Alan of Nixa, Missouri, Dennis of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, infant son Timothy Ralph and their infant brother, who are buried at Fairview Cemetery, and one daughter Melissa Reading of Grandview, Missouri.
Surviving her are two sons, David and wife Yolanda of Ozawkie, Kansas, Adrian of Eudora, Kansas, one daughter, Denise Konnerup of Lee’s Summit, and daughter-in-law Tammy Wilson of Grandview; nine grandchildren: Sybil Turner Gearhart, Jordan Turner, Justin Turner, Sarah Wells, Hannah DeGuzman, Sean Turner, Haley Turner, and Kaylee Wilson; 12 great grandchildren: Tobin and Madeline Gearhart, Tyler, Kaitlynn, Abbie, and Izzy Turner, Katy and Olivia Turner, Sean Lucas Turner, Avery and Elias Wells, and Micah and Malachi DeGuzman.
Also surviving her are sisters, Myrna Highlander, Jacque Neuenschwander and husband Gary of Sparta, Missouri., and brother Raymond Weter and wife Sherilyn of Fremont Hills. Along with them are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
“I love you all very much” – Charleen
Charleen was a devout Christian and lived her life accordingly. She liked to play games that exercised her mind.
