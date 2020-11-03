Lynn Morris will continue his work in government, but the commute just became much shorter.
The state representative from Fremont Hills will now commute to the Christian County Historic Courthouse in Ozark to serve as the Eastern District Commissioner of Christian County. The 12-minute drive will be much shorter than the two and a half-hour trips Morris has been taking to Jefferson City for the past eight years.
Morris spent the past eight years serving as a state representative, but reached the maximum-allowed eight years of service in the Missouri House. When Eastern District Commissioner Mike Robertson made it known that he would not seek election in 2020, Morris found his next move.
Bilyeu ran unopposed to win election to a second term. He had more than 13,500 votes from 14 precincts in western Christian County in November.
Morris secured 12,254 votes to defeat Democrat Nathan Billedo’s 3,175 votes to win the 2020 general election, according to the Christian County Clerk’s Office. Morris had 78.87 percent of the overall vote with 12 of 13 precincts reporting.
“We have the best county in the state,” Morris said at a campaign event just before the final day of the election. “We have the fastest-growing county in the state. Wait until the 2020 Census is counted. We were the fastest-growing county in the state before the recession, and we will be again.”
Morris secured 2,085 votes to win a crowded five-way Republican primary election in August. His next closest challenger was Bradley A. Jackson, a former Ozark mayor and former alderman who received 1,909 votes. Morris obtained 30.34 percent of the primary vote.
Morris owned Family Pharmacy for 42 years, employing hundreds of people.
Robertson served as sheriff of Christian County from 2004 to 2008. He left the office when he opted not to seek reelection. Robertson is a retired trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robertson was one of eight candidates who spoke to the Christian County Republican Central Committee in November 2018 for consideration to be nominated to the position of Eastern District commissioner. He was then appointed to office by Gov. Mike Parson, who went against the central committee’s choice of Jackson.
Robertson will continue to serve on the county commission until the end of 2020, and Morris will take office at the start of 2021.
In August 2019, Bilyeu taped a piece of paper with a number on the back of a nameplate that sits on the commissioners’ desk in the meeting chamber of the Christian County Historic Courthouse. The paper bears the number 19,229, the number of voters who voted for Bilyeu for his first term in 2016.
