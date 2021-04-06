An athletic field house at Clever High School and HVAC and security improvements at Clever EleMiddle School will not happen by 2022.
Voters in the Clever School District, by a 277-251 margin, denied a $2.6 million bond issue on April 6, with 52.46 percent of the 528 votes cast.
The bond issue did not include a raise for the school district’s property tax levy of $4.63 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The plan included remodeling at the south entrance of Clever EleMiddle School, which faces Inman Street and Old Wire Road. It would have allowed the construction of a second set of doors in the entrance, creating a barrier between students and staff and a potentially unwanted visitor or intruder.
The proposal was also slated to fund the improvement of the HVAC system inside the Clever EleMiddle School, which houses classes for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The bond proposal also included plans to expand the field house at Clever High School to add two locker rooms, an office for coaches, a concession stand with storage space, restrooms, a meeting room, space for officials for multiple sports to dress before and after games, and an area for an athletic trainer to work.
Records from the Missouri Auditor’s Office show the Clever R-5 School District has two levies, an operating fund levy of $3.54 and a debt service level of $1.17 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data shows Clever with a total assessed valuation of about $78.23 million as of November 2020, allowing the school district to collect about $915,288 annually for debt service projects.
By state law, a school district is allowed to bond out up to 15 percent of its total assessed valuation, a figure called its bonding capacity. Currently, Clever is paying off projects for two prior bond issues for projects at the high school that cost about $3.5 million.
There were 1,261 students enrolled in the Clever School District in 2020. A total of 923 were in the EleMiddle school, and 338 attended the high school, grades 9-12. The Clever school district takes 39.55 percent of its funding through local taxes, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
